World famous Red Arrows flying over Sutton, Selston, Eastwood, Bolsover and Clowne this weekend
The iconic RAF display team will be performing at the RAF International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Saturday and Sunday before heading north for an appointment at the Tall Ships Races Display at Aberdeen on Monday, July 21 at 5.30pm.
And they will be travelling from Gloucestershire to Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon and their route goes straight over Nottinghamshire with the plans overhead between 2.45pm and 2.52pm.
From East Midlands Airport, the route goes north over Giltbrook – so Ikea customers will be getting a flypast – then over Eastwood, Brinsley, Underwood, Bagthorpe and Selston, before passing over the edge of Kirkby, Sutton and Huthwaite.
They then go over Teversal, Bolsover, Clowne, Kiveton Park and Todwick before skirting the edges of Thurcroft and Dinnington.
If the weather is clear, it should mean thousands of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire folk should catch a sight of the famous red jets on Sunday.
