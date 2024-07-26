Worst areas for dog fouling in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw according to readers

By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th Jul 2024, 11:18 BST
With dog fouling increasing and numerous complaints on social media, we asked readers to share the worst affected areas in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw.

Here are some of the worst affected areas according to Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw according to readers.

In a Facebook post, we said: "Bins are provided for a reason, but unfortunately, some dog owners are using the path as a dumping ground for their dog's waste. Where are the areas most affected by dog waste?" Readers were quick to comment.

When asked for the worst affected areas, Amy Blood said: "Everywhere! People are vile."

Dozens of readers cited Valley Road park in Worksop as a major hotspot for dog fouling.

A popular dog walking woods, Oxclose Wood is situated next to Mansfield Woodhouse Railway station. According to multiple readers, this is a hot spot for dog fouling. Steph Wright said: "Oxclose Wood definitely. Some even bag it and leave it, which is worse for wildlife and the people who have to bin it for them."

