You can now book a mini-holiday at brand new £37 million Gulliver's Valley theme park

It is South Yorkshire’s most eagerly awaited new tourist attraction – and you can now book in for a summer break at the new Gulliver’s Valley theme park as it nears completion.

The resort, which will open next year alongside Rother Valley Country Park, is now taking bookings for next summer – with prices as low as £199.

Gulliver's Valley is set to open next year.

Announcing the news via its Facebook page, a post from Gulliver’s Valley Resort read: “Special Announcement!

“You can now book a 2020 summer short break at Gulliver's Valley Resort!

“Stay and play packages include two days of theme park entry.”

Available visit dates are July 1 2020 until 31 August 2020.

Gulliver's Valley is opening near Rother Valley Country Park.

The post added: “Be one of the first to experience a Gulliver's Valley adventure.”

Introductory rate short breaks are available from only £199 for a family of five.

It said that tore dates for 2020 will be added in the months ahead.

Details of the theme park itself and ticket prices are also set to be revealed ‘very soon’ according to Gulliver’s.

Guests will be able to stay in accommodation which includes a “Princess Suite” or “Unicorn Suite.”

Work is still under way on developing the multi-million theme park on the outskirts of Sheffield.

The £37 million theme park will eventually boast more than 70 rides and other attractions.

Earlier this year, a new video giving people a sneak peek inside the resort, was released, showing some of the facilities close to completion.

Viewers were given an idea of what it will be like to brave the rapids ride, explore the Wild Western World and step foot inside the Lost Jurassic World, where they will have to be on the look out for ‘living, breathing, free-roaming dinosaurs’.