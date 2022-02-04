A survey by home insurance company Urban Jungle looked into the attitudes of 18 to 35 year olds towards their finances and revealed that only a tenth of young people said they go to friends for help with money, compared to a fifth nationally.

As for the most likely contingent to speak to their friends about money, nearly a third of people in Birmingham said they do.

Somewhat paradoxically, 31 per cent of Nottinghamians polled said they are prioritising improving their finances over nurturing friendships or relationships.

Young Nottinghamians are half as likely as the national average to ask their friends for advice around money, according to a new study.

The report from Urban Jungle has revealed a radical shift in priorities in people aged 18 to 35, with a newfound need to take control of their finances in the fallout of Covid-19 taking centre stage.

The home insurance company surveyed over 1,000 Brits aged 18 to 35 at a poignant moment, with rising costs of living and decade-high inflation dominating the news agenda.

The vast majority feel that they’re at an unfair disadvantage compared to the generations directly before them when it comes to their financial lives - though a large segment of young people seem to be taking matters into their own hands.

More than two in five are currently building up a savings pot, over a third regularly use dedicated financial apps, and a quarter follow specific social media accounts about personal finance - interestingly (though perhaps worryingly) ranked as a more trustworthy source of advice than their own friends.

Jimmy Williams, CEO of Urban Jungle said: “After all of the uncertainty that Covid-19 brought to young people, we’re encouraged to see them taking their financial futures so seriously.

It’s really interesting to see where young people from Nottingham are getting advice from - whilst they clearly care deeply about improving their finances, they clearly don’t trust their friends to tell them!

At Urban Jungle, we have a vision for a world in which as many people as possible feel confident about their financial future, and we want to help by providing fair and affordable insurance - so young people can be prepared for any financial mishaps, and ready for the next stages of their lives.”

