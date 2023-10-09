News you can trust since 1904
Young artists should head for Hucknall this half-term for Big Draw 2023

Big Draw is back this month for half-term and is coming to Hucknall Library.
By John Smith
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:44 BST
This year’s theme is Drawing With Senses and the Hucknall session will take place at the library on Saturday, October 21 between 10.30am and 12noon.

Artists Mandy Keating and Tracey Meek will lead the sessions and encourage youngsters to discover their inner artist at a fun family workshop.

These workshops will be inspired by this year’s theme and activities will explore the way we personally process the world, nature and our experiences through the senses of touch, sight, sound, taste and smell.

The Big Draw is back this month and is coming to Hucknall Library. Photo: SubmittedThe Big Draw is back this month and is coming to Hucknall Library. Photo: Submitted
The Big Draw is organised by Inspire, which runs the county’s libraries for Nottinghamshire Council, and places can be booked now via the Inspire Big Draw website at inspireculture.org.uk/arts-culture/community/the-big-draw-2023-time-to-connect-workshops/

All sessions are free and suitable for children aged seven and over and their families

All children attending sessions must be accompanied by an adult.

