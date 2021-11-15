Young boy missing from Dispatch district has been found
A young boy from Bulwell who had gone missing, has been found safely by Nottinghamshire Police.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 4:30 pm
Zakai Harkins-Charles was reported missing at around 8pm on Saturday, November 13.
Police launched an appeal for help to locate him and now report they have successfully found him.
In a statement on its website, Nottinghamshire Police said: “Zakai has been found safely, thank you so much to those that have kindly helped in this investigation.”
