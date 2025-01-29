Young Hucknall boxer rubs shoulders with world champion Daniel Dubois at first ever bout
Arnav Pavier, aged 14, who is from Hucknall, was taking part in his first skills bout for the club at the Golden Glove show in Leicester where among the spectators was Daniel Dubois.
The British fighter was taking time out from his training and preparations for his next IBF world title defence against New Zealander Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia next month, having the won the title last summer after knocking out fellow Briton and former champion Anthony Joshua at Wembley.
Katie Yemm, club administrator, said: “Arnav said meeting the world champion has inspired him even more.
"He asked Daniel for a photo and he kindly accepted and then wished him luck for his bout.
"For a 14-year-old boy from Hucknall having his first ever bout he couldn't believe his luck of meeting him.
The club is based on Peveril Street and has seen its membership continue to grow.
Katie continued: “The team and everyone involved are really happy with the growth of our community boxing club.
“From starting with nothing, we now have five qualified new coaches and 20 registered boxers.
"Everyone is exceptionally proud of Arnav for having his first skills bout
"He’s been training at Hucknall boys for a couple of years now and his hard work showed in his bout.
“And the fact he met Daniel Dubois while there made his experience even better.”
One of the coaches at the club is former Hucknall Town manager Andy Graves and he and fellow coach Arron Wright accompined Arnav to Leicester.
Katie continued: “Arron has boxed for the club for the past 10 years and has been a great addition to the coaching team.
"Arnav’s bout was his first corner for us.
"Andy has brought his love of boxing to the club and they are both helping the club to grow.”
For anyone interested in joining or finding out more about the club, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/hucknallboysabc
