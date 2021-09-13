Young Hucknall footballers dressed for success after securing kit money

Hucknall Warriors under-sevens have just formed after weeks of pre-season training.

There was no doubting their enthusiasm but manager Daniel Pheasant was keen to get them looking the part too, and contacted businesses close to the team's headquarters in Watnall Road to ask for help with the cost of a strip.

Co-op member pioneer Karen Tennant presents the cheque to Daniel Pheasant and Marcin Sudol with players Harry Pheasant and Oskar Sudol

And the Co-op Food store on Watnall Road was quick to come to their aid with a £200 donation from the national Co-op movement's community fund.