Young Hucknall footballers dressed for success after securing kit money
A new junior football team in Hucknall has received a huge boost from its local Co-op store.
Hucknall Warriors under-sevens have just formed after weeks of pre-season training.
There was no doubting their enthusiasm but manager Daniel Pheasant was keen to get them looking the part too, and contacted businesses close to the team's headquarters in Watnall Road to ask for help with the cost of a strip.
And the Co-op Food store on Watnall Road was quick to come to their aid with a £200 donation from the national Co-op movement's community fund.
The youngsters now have a striking yellow and black strip and hope their skills will dazzle the opposition as they begin life in the Young Elizabethan League this year.