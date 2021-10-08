Your Dispatch is standing with you to fight against the destruction of Hucknall's green belt for housing

Whyburn Farm captured from the skies by Hucknall's Paul Atherley

Proposals for 3,000 homes on green belt at Whyburn Farm - as well as hunderds of properties for other sites in Hucknall - have come as a shock to many.

A newspaper's position is normally to take a neutral stance, but this week the Dispatch cannot do that.

We want to stand shoulder to shoulder with the community and local campaigners and join the fight for something that cannot be replaced once it is destroyed.

The aerial photo of Whyburn Farm on this page by Hucknall's Paul Atherley shows the majesty of the countryside at risk and the sheer scale of what is on the table as part of the emerging Ashfield Local Plan.

The land has been described as a 'happy place', a 'haven for wildlife' and 'the lungs' of Hucknall.

Depth of feeling over this is growing and we will bring you all the information that comes every step of the way through our pages and our website and social media feeds.

No-one knows if this will be enough to stave off a concrete jungle. But the worst action we can take would be to take no action!