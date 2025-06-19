Just remember to be sensible, stay hydrated, and stay safe in the sun while having fun.
1. Mandatory ice cream weather
Ice cream is definitely number one on this list. Whether you visit one of the area's top-rated dessert places or grab a scoop or two from your neighbourhood van, ice cream is a must-have. In the area, we have Neil's Super Whippy, which has a 4.9 rating on Google reviews, and Thaymar Ice Cream & Tearoom in Retford, which has a 4.7 rating on Google. Photo: National World
2. Rufford Abbey's Summer Sizzler
The Summer Sizzler is this weekend at Rufford Abbey Country Park! Join us on Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22, from 10 AM to 4 PM for two fun-filled days packed with food, entertainment, and family activities. Parking charges apply. Photo: Sophie Wills
3. Mansfield carnival
Mansfield carnival is back this weekend. The fun begins at 12pm with the Carnival Parade on Saturday, June 21, a colourful spectacle of music, dance, and traditional costumes marching through the streets. Experience the vibrancy of Caribbean carnival costumes, rhythmic drummers, and energetic dancers as the parade makes its way through Leeming Street and around town. This is the perfect way to kick off a celebration of culture and sustainability. See more at www.mansfield.gov.uk/carnival. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Splash parks
There are some fantastic splash parks in our area. In Bassetlaw, you can visit the splash parks in Retford and Langold, as the one in Worksop is currently closed. Additionally, throughout Nottinghamshire, you can find a splash park at Robin Hood's Wheelgate Park, as well as outdoor water facilities at Bulwell Bogs and an indoor splash park at the Water Meadows Leisure Complex in Mansfield. Photo: Bassetlaw Council