3 . Mansfield carnival

Mansfield carnival is back this weekend. The fun begins at 12pm with the Carnival Parade on Saturday, June 21, a colourful spectacle of music, dance, and traditional costumes marching through the streets. Experience the vibrancy of Caribbean carnival costumes, rhythmic drummers, and energetic dancers as the parade makes its way through Leeming Street and around town. This is the perfect way to kick off a celebration of culture and sustainability. See more at www.mansfield.gov.uk/carnival. Photo: Jason Chadwick