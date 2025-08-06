Youth outreach 'is a privilege to help transform the lives of young people' in Nottinghamshire

“Life was challenging. I’ve seen what it’s like to have a broken home and to come from poverty, but it is such a privilege to change and transform the lives of young people.”

Those are the powerful words of a Nottinghamshire Police youth outreach worker, as a refreshed team prepares to support communities across the city and county.

Vallon Zanzala and Tremayne Blair have joined Nottinghamshire Police’s youth outreach team. They will be engaging with young people over the coming months as part of their role to break down barriers with policing.

Vallon said: “Whenever I’m putting something together for young people, whether that’s an event or intervention work, I’m always thinking about educating, inspiring and empowering young people.”

The force’s youth outreach team often work with children at risk of offending or exclusion from school.

They aim to help young people make positive life choices and decisions, amplify their voice, and improve relationships between the police, communities, and young people.

Tremayne said: “We’re going to be looking at lots of different ways to engage with young people and communities, which could be through creating events or personal one-to-one intervention work.

“It’s about having that whole umbrella of support around young people, listening to them, and collaborating with different partner organisations and agencies.

“We’re going to let young people face their challenges, but we will be there to support them as well. We’ll be out with our boots on the ground trying to be as relatable and supportive as possible.”

The duo bring a wealth of experience to the team, having each worked for more than a decade as youth workers and behaviour specialists in schools or at community organisations and violence reduction initiatives in Nottingham city, the county, and the wider East Midlands.

Growing up in Nottinghamshire, Tremayne has witnessed firsthand the involvement of family members with the criminal justice system.

He said: “I’ve seen and experienced a lot of the challenges that these young people have been through.

“That’s one of my passions, trying to break down barriers and show the alternative routes and methods available to support young people.”

Having fled civil war as a child, Vallon’s lived experiences have shaped his ambition to help other young people.

“The jobs I’ve had have always been about families and young people because I want to inspire,” he said.

“I want to help change the views of young people towards the police, because the police have qualities, whether that is officers or youth workers, to support and make a difference to young people.

“I want young people to be aware that by engaging with the right services ‘if I make the positive and right choices, I can change my life’.”

First launched in February 2023, the youth outreach team has contributed to several successful initiatives, including spearheading the force’s Live Our Best Life Awards, Black History Month, community events, and youth clubs.

One of the first events the new team will attend with an activity stall is Nottingham Carnival at Victoria Embankment on August 17, where young people can have a go at kick-boxing exercises and mixing DJ decks.

Vallon said: “We’re going to reach as many areas and young people as possible.

“Events will be key for us to build that bridge between our communities and the police, including workshops and guest speakers, and young people will be involved to help shape that.

“We’re just excited to give back to Nottinghamshire’s communities and young people and hopefully create a brighter future.”