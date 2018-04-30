Performing arts students taking the healthy lifestyle message into schools

Two groups of performing arts students from West Nottinghamshire College brought their healthy lifestyle performance to key stage one pupils at four local orimary schools – Oak Tree, Berry Hill, Wynndale and Asquith.

The children watched lively and engaging short performance, which focused on helping children make healthier choices, such as cutting down on sugary drinks.

Clare Harding head teacher at Asquith said “It is great to give the next generation of performing arts students an opportunity to perform in front of a real audience.

“You could tell the students got a buzz out of performing.”

Our younger pupils really enjoyed the play.

“They got to join in, sing along at various parts and then answer questions at the end.

Lucy Smith, a teacher at Asquith, added: “We particularly liked the whole experience when they talked the pupils through staying calm by taking deep breaths.

“This is something we practice at Asquith through our Take 5 programme.”