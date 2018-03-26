PICTURES: Big hearted scooterists raise thousands for hospital in annual Easter egg run

Mansfield Roadrunners Scooter Club revved up a treat on Sunday by raising £2,500 for King’s Mill Hospital.

Hundreds of scooters took to the streets of Mansfield at the weekend to deliver Easter eggs, gifts and money from fundraising to the children’s ward and neonatal unit.

Riders stream through the lights at the start of the ride.

The Mansfield Roadrunners Scooter Club travelled from the Sir John Cockle pub in Mansfield to King’s Mill Hospital, which is run by Sherwood Forest Hospitals, on Sunday morning to deliver the eggs as part of an annual ‘Eggs to the Mill’ event.

The ‘Eggs to the Mill’ run – now in its 13th year - saw more than 400 kind-hearted riders travel to the hospital to present a cheque for a staggering £2,500 to the hospital’s Neonatal Unit, as well as hundreds of Easter eggs and gifts to the children’s ward.

Riders handed over a cheque for £2,500 raised as part of the 13th annual ‘Eggs to the Mill’ fundraiser. Club chairman Shaun Clibbery said: “It was a great day and the weather was on our side. We handed over 1,000 Easter Eggs.

“We only have 30 members but scooterists came from all over Nottinghamshire.

Declan Slater rides the scooter watched by dad Adam and grand dad Shane.

“We have already raised more than £400 for next year’s egg run.” The club has raised a total of £20,000 over the years for the hospital.

Throughout the week, local businesses and sports teams helped to make Easter extra special for children who are in King’s Mill Hospital. On Monday, Mansfield Town Under 14 football team visited the children’s ward with egg donations and Kirkby based educational products company TTS will be delivering more than 100 chocolate eggs donated by their staff.

More eggs will also arrive throughout the week from Cherubs Nursery onsite at King’s Mill Hospital, GAP Outlet at East Midlands Designer Outlet, Gi Group, Mansfield Police Cadets, Weight Watchers Ashfield and Derbyshire Hotel. Some parents of children who have had a stay on the ward will also visit with Easter eggs and gifts.

Play Leader on the Children’s Ward at King’s Mill Hospital, Nicola Armstrong, said: The support and generosity we receive each year from The Mansfield Roarunners Scooter Club, local businesses and patients is amazing and really brightens up the a child’s stay with us over Easter.

“These kind of donations really do make a difference and the children’s faces when they see the eggs and the gifts is unforgettable.

“We want to thank everyone who has been involved this year for their generous donations.”