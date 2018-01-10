PICTURES: Former church hall up for sale in Hucknall

A former church hall is up for sale in Hucknall - and could be yours for just £150,000.

The property on Annesley Road, Hucknall has large open plan internal space - and would make a fantastic conversion project, according to the seller.

Inside the former church hall on Annesley Road, Hucknall

Any development would be subject to planning permission, but an application is underway for conversion to a single residential semi detached house

The hall also comes with off street parking and has a ground floor area of approximately 170m2.

The property is being sold through website barnsetc. For more information click here

The hall backs on to the Wesleyan Reform Church which has stood vacant for a "lengthy period of time".

Plans for a for the church to be turned into four apartments were given the green light last year/

A planning application was submitted to Ashfield District Council in July by a private developer - and was given conditional permission on October 11.

Originally five apartments were planned for the site, but the council has agreed to four to stop the building losing its historic appeal.