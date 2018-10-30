‘Pillar of community’ is a guest of honour at Hucknall birthday bash

Retired Hucknall doctor Benedict D’Mello is a familiar figure at the town’s Jubilee Court Retirement Home.

He visits the home almost every day to lead singalongs and play tunes on his violin.

So it was appropriate that Dr D’Mello was a guest of honour there this week to celebrate his 91st birthday.

Dr. D’Mello was born in a small village in India and trained in Bombay, now Mumbai, before qualifying. He came to this country in 1966 and began practising in Duke Street, Hucknall, a year later. He moved to Hucknall Health Centre when it was opened in 1979.

His late wife and son and daughter were also general practitioners there.

Dr D’Mello retired in 1999 because of a hearing problem but he is still very active in the local community.

At Jubilee Court, he is particularly popular with two residents, Roy and Ron, who are confined to their beds because of physical problems.

Councillor John Wilmott, an Independent member of Ashfield District Council was an invited guest at the event said and said: “It was a great honour to be invited to such a special occasion. Dr D’Mello is a pillar within the community and gives up his time to make the lives of the residents happier.”

Dina Dias, activity coordinator at Jubilee Court, said: “Dr D’Mello brings sunshine to the residents with his music and songs and they look forward to his appearance.”

Dr D’Mello received a large birthday cake at the Court as well as gifts from the manager Babu Rangarajan, during his visit.

Dr D’Mello said: “I love to come here. It helps to keep me going.”

He attends the Holy Cross Catholic Church Hucknall on most days.