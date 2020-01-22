Plan for 800-home village on Hucknall/Linby border is exciting, says council

Defiant Nottinghamshire County Council is pressing ahead with a plan for a new village on the Hucknall/Linby border, despite opposition.

The council insists the plan for Top Wighay Farm, which includes more than 800 new homes, is “exciting” and “a once-in-a-lifetime development”.

Top Wighay has been a long-running saga, with Hucknall residents furious that vast swathes of the countryside could be built on, putting huge pressure on the infrastucture of the town.

However, the council has now taken a formal decision to seek outline planning permission to “regenerate” the 42 acres of former farmland, which it owns.

And it promises that the “flagship village” would not only include the houses but also a new primary school, playing fields, village hall and potential for allotments.

The development would create more than 1,000 full-time jobs and could generate £873 million to the local economy over a ten-year period.

Furthermore, improvements to road links are to be made, with the nearby A611/Annesley Road roundabout expanded and a new junction constructed.

A new footpath and cycle lane is to be created along the northern side of the A611. And the village would feature cycling and pedestrian routes, traffic-calming measures, and also trees and hedgerows, making conservation a key objective.

Coun Kay Cutts, leader of the county council, said: “I am delighted and excited that the Top Wighay development is moving closer to reality.

“It is one of the council’s flagship projects and will create a real sense of community, as well as economic growth.

“The investment in community facilities, infrastructure, green open spaces and education facilities means the development will be positive for everyone.

“It will improve the quality of life for people moving into the area, and it will be a safe area for parents to take their children to school.”

Coun Chris Barnfather, who represents the Newstead ward that covers Linby, said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime development that, I hope, will become a strong and sustainable community.

“A well-designed and effective road system, with cycle lanes and footways, is an essential element of the development.”