Plans to build a £6 million care home in Hucknall

Plans have been agreed for a luxury 74-bedroom care home close to Hucknall High Street which will create around 90 jobs and accommodation more akin to a five-star hotel.

Work is due to start on site in Beardall Street in the next couple of months, with the demolition of existing buildings to make way for the purpose-built care home, due to open in spring 2019.

The care home will be similar to Claremont House, Beverley, East Yorkshire, which opened last April.

There will be treatment rooms where professional beauticians and therapists can offer spa treatments, manicures, pedicures, massages and facials, plus a hair salon; a restaurant where residents can have their meals while also booking tables to dine with family and friends.

A bistro will have a licensed bar and a la carte menu also for residents and anyone visiting.

There will also a library, with Internet café, a quiet lounge, a social TV room and free wifi access.

Baldev Ladhar, director of Crown Care, “We pride ourselves on providing thriving homes with a philosophy of care that puts the needs of our residents at the centre of everything we do and how we do it,”

The company currently operates 14 care homes across the North East and Yorkshire with its headquarters in Newcastle.

He added: “Our home in Hucknall will be right at the centre of the community, close to the High Street and very accessible to the town centre.

“We look forward to getting on site and creating a home for our new residents to enjoy a happy and fulfilling retirement.”

The Hucknall development has been designed by Iain Murphy of Acanthus Derbyshire Architects Ltd.