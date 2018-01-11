Plea to drivers after spate of ambulance accidents

Drivers in the Mansfield and Ashfield area have been urged to respect flashing blue lights and sirens after ambulance crews were involved in 90 collisions inside eight months.

The plea comes from the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), who reported that none of the accidents, which happened between April and November last year, were the fault of its drivers.

Steve Farnsworth, of EMAS, said: “Our vehicles cover millions of miles each year, so being involved in some incidents is inevitable. However, we are asking motorists to be vigilant when checking for blue lights at junctions and in their mirrors.

“Each time one of our ambulances is damaged in a collision, it cannot be used to respond to patients experiencing an emergency. Please double-check for blue lights.”