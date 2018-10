Nottinghamshire police have shared an adorable picture of their newest recruit, Pokie.

On a post to their Facebook page, Notts Police said: "Newest recruit and newly named Pokie couldn't resist getting in on the Halloween celebrations!

Pokie the police puppy gets into the Halloween spirit.'Picture courtesy of Notts Police

"At least when he retires in years to come he could always become Nottingham's cutest spider catcher."

Pokie is a Belgian Shepherd Malinois.