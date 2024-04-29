Police appeal after teenagers seriously hurt in off-road bike crash on edge of Bulwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident - which involved a white off-road bike - happened in Top Valley Way, next to Bulwell Forest Golf Club, at around 3.09am on Saturday, April 27.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Two males suffered serious injuries after coming off the bike and remain in hospital.

Police are investigating an off-road bike crash in which two teenagers were seriously hurt. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Their injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

The road was temporarily blocked while officers and paramedics attended the incident.

The road was re-opened just after 11.30am on Saturday.

Investigator Louise Melbourne, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As part of our ongoing inquiries we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, anyone who saw or heard the bike beforehand, or anyone who may have any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.

“You can share any footage, photos, or information direct with the investigation team online at unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/notts/appeal/witness-appeal-rtc-investigation-top-valley-nottingham-27-04-2024