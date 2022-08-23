Police appeal for witnesses following M1 crash on the edge of Hucknall and Bulwell
Police have appealed for witnesses driving to come forward following a car crash on the M1 just south of Hucknall and Bulwell at the weekend.
Officers were called to the M1 southbound, near junction 25, following reports that a car had overturned.
The car sustained severe damage after flipping over in the carriageway and the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The crash took place shortly before 6am on Sunday, August 21.
A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.
Officers investigating the crash have released images of the car and have called for anyone with information or dash-cam footage to come forward.
Sergeant Steven Willetts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Although this incident took place early on a Sunday morning, it happened on the M1 and so we’re reasonably confident that it will have been witnessed by other motorists.
“We’re still in the process of investigating the circumstances, so please get in touch if you saw what happened or have dash-cam footage showing the car at around the time of this incident.
“Anyone with information can contact the police on 101, quoting incident 173 of 21 August 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”