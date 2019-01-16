Police appeal to reunite stolen car with Hucknall owners

Police are appealing for information about a Ford Fiesta stolen from Hucknall which they hope to reunite with its owner.

The Fiesta was stolen over night on Tuesday, January 15, from the Hucknall area.

The stolen car

A Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police spokesman said: "Let’s give them a helping hand and reunite it back with its rightful owner. Any information or sightings contact us on 101 and give incident number 96-16012019."

The cars number plate is FN12OEL but police have said this might have been changed.