Police arrest three people after a house is burgled and a Porsche was stolen

Three people have been arrested after a house was broken into, burgled and a Porsche was stolen.

Officers were called to Bourne Avenue, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, at around 5.30am, on Friday, August 3.

The window of a ground floor bungalow was smashed and a purse, bag and car keys are believed to have been stolen, according to police.

The keys were then allegedly used to steal a Porsche from the property.

A few hours earlier, police were called after men in a white van are believed to have taken fuel without paying from a station in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

A white van was also allegedly seen leaving the scene of the burglary.

Police stated that officers were able to track the car and followed it to the border, where colleagues from Humberside Police continued to track it and recovered the Porsche in West Hull.

Two boys, aged 14 and 17, and a 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of burglary, bilking and dangerous driving.

They remain in police custody.