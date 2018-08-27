Police ask for children’s help to name new puppy

Nottinghamshire Police have welcomed a new eight-week-old Springer Spaniel who needs a name.

To help them decide the police have enlisted the help of the children’s ward at the Queen’s Medical Centre and over the next week they will be putting together a list of name suggestions.

The list will then be sent to the Dog Section team who will pick a winner.

Inspector Georgie Newton and PD Mark Plummer took the yet-to-be-named puppy, along with his pal Percy, to the QMC on Friday, August 24, for the kids to get to know him, before suggesting names that best suit him.

Once a name is chosen, he will be taken back to the ward for the big reveal.