Police close M1 junctions in Nottinghamshire following reports on man on bridge

Police closed a stretch of the M1 last night following reports of a man on a bridge.

The M1 was closed in both directions between Junction 25 and 26, near Trowell Services.

Diversions were in place at around 1.23am today (March 15).

Highways England warned motorists to avoid the area.

The man was then removed from the bridge, and 'engaged with officers'.

Police announced the stretch was reopened at 1.57am.