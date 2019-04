Police are concerned for the safety of a missing 17-year-old.

Daisie Moffat was reported missing from the Bestwood Park area yesterday.

Daisie is described as slim build, 5ft 8 tall, has long blonde hair which is normally tied up. Daisie was last seen wearing, blue skinny jeans, white Nike trainers, a grey crop top and a pink and khaki puffa jacket.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 919 of April 4.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.