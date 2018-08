Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Bulwell man.

Mark Bell, 35, went missing from the Bulwell area at about 7.15pm yesterday.

Mark is white, of a medium build and around 5ft 9ins tall with light brown cropped hair. He was last seen wearing a white-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and blue Nike TM trainers.

If you see Mark or have any information that could help, call police on 101 quoting incident 1013 of 13 August.