Nottinghamshire police are hunting a man who attempted to rob a Bestwood post office.

It happened around 11am on Friday, April 5, in Beckhampton Road.

The offender, described as wearing dark clothing with his face covered, threatened the cashier with a knife and demanded money.

No one was injured and the suspect left empty handed, after he was disturbed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident 000253-05042019.