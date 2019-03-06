Police investigate thefts of elderly victims handbags in Hucknall

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating two incidents from 5th March 2019 whereby handbags were taken from elderly victims in Hucknall town centre.

The first incident occurred around 10am in the Orchard Street area and the second around 1:45pm in the Brook Street area.

Police investigate Hucknall handbag thefts

Both incidents happened yesterday (March 5)

The offender was described as being white, in his 20’s and wearing a red and blue checked top.

Police are appealing for information to assist officers investigating both these cases.

If you can assist please either call

Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or call 101 asking for Nottinghamshire Police quoting incident 000409-05032019.

Police are also asking for local people to be vigilant whilst in town and share this information with your families and friends in reporting any suspicious incidents or sightings appropriately.

Additional officers will be on patrol in the town centre to offer reassurance to the community and will remain so throughout the next few days.