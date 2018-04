A lorry driver who was 'weaving' on the M1 was stopped by police.

The driver was traveling from juction 30 of the motorway to juction 29.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Roads Police who stopped the lorry said: "Stopped and Tachograph (a log system which shows how many hours a lorry driver is driving) shows two occasions where driver has failed to take 45 minute breaks.

"A potentially nasty incident prevented."