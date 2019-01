Derbyshire Police pulled over a stolen van on the M1 to find that it has been recovered and sold on again - and the new owner did not have any insurance.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ which pulled over the van they still believed was stolen said: "The van had actually already been recovered following theft and sold on by the insurance company, who didn’t tell us. Sold to this driver who hasn’t insured it."

The van has been seized.