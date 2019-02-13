Police release further information in appeal to help find missing Chesterfield man

Police have released another image of a missing Chesterfield man.

James Bell, 53, from Chesterfield. was last seen at his home at 7am on Tuesday morning.

Missing: James Bell.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build. He has brown hair and was wearing black trousers, a dark-coloured Regatta coat with a blue zip, and walking boots. He is also believed to have been carrying a distinctive orange rucksack (the straps of which can be seen in the attached image).

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "It is thought that James may have travelled to the Curbar area of the Hope Valley."

If you have seen James, or know where he may be, call Derbyshire police on 101 quoting reference number 1121 of February 12.