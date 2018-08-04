Police release images of two people they hope can help them with a World Cup assault probe

Police have released images of two people they want to help them with their enquiries after a man was knocked unconscious after being punched at a pub during the World Cup.

The incident happened at the Fox and Crown pub, in Sutton-in-Ashfield, at around 8.20pm, on June 28, when England played Belgium in the group stage of the tournament.

Nottinghamshire police have released this image of a woman they believe might be able to help them with their enquiries into an assault.

The 49-year-old victim had been involved in an argument before the assault took place.

A Nottinghamshire police spokesman said: “He was knocked unconscious after being punched and was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

The force is now appealing for information about the incident and have released images of two people officers would like to speak to.

Anyone who recognises the pair or has any information about the assault is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 883 of June 28.