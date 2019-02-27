Police smash car window in Bulwell after child reported being left inside

Police in Bulwell have warned people to beware of leaving young children unattended in cars.

They smashed a car window parked in the area and rescued the child inside.

In a post on their Facebook page, a spokesman for Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said: “Today was a learning curve for one family and a lesson for us all.

“If you leave a child in a car for a length of time and we can not locate you this is what we will do.

“We have the power to do this and after exhausting all lines of enquiry to locate the family we were left with no choice .

“The outside temperature at the time was 17 degrees, on average the temperature in a car is 14 degrees higher and so you do the math’s.

“We thank the member of public for calling us, the child was check by paramedics and is completely fine.”