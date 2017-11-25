Police support White Ribbon Day in campaign against domestic abuse

Nottinghamshire Police is supporting White Ribbon Day, continuing its commitment to putting an end to domestic abuse and supporting women and girls across the county.

White Ribbon Day is held annually on 25 November as part of the White Ribbon Campaign, which encourages men to pledge to never excuse, commit or remain silent about male violence against women.

Nottinghamshire Police currently holds accreditation from the White Ribbon Campaign, in recognition of the work done around domestic and sexual violence within the force.

The force has also recently introduced a new definition of vulnerability and re-trained all frontline officers and Control Room staff to ensure anyone who may be vulnerable receives appropriate and timely support.

Domestic abuse incidents are always given priority response and will be investigated by specially-trained officers, who also have in-depth knowledge of stalking, coercive and controlling behaviour and so-called honour-based abuse.

Detective Chief Inspector Leigh Sanders, force lead for domestic abuse and White Ribbon Ambassador, said: “Our priority is always supporting anyone who has experienced domestic or sexual abuse. The White Ribbon Campaign plays a vital role by asking men to pledge their support to women and girls. Personally and professionally, I wear my white ribbon with pride and I’m proud of the work we do as a force in this area and how seriously we take this kind of behaviour.”

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “Nottinghamshire Police is committed to making Nottinghamshire a safer place to work, live and visit and I’m delighted that the force is supporting White Ribbon Day. This is not just about one day of action - we should all be committed to the White Ribbon pledge every single day of the year. We cannot remain silent about violence against women – by not speaking out, we are excusing and condoning this behaviour, which is completely unacceptable. I would encourage anyone who may be experiencing domestic abuse to report it to us, so that we can investigate and support them.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping said: “The White Ribbon Campaign has done a great job in raising awareness and encouraging more people to report problems, but there is more to be done. I’d urge people to sign up and wear their white ribbon with pride.”

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or are concerned about someone else, visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/domesticabuse

If you’re concerned that someone’s partner may have a violent past, you may be able to request information under Clare’s Law (also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme)- www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/clareslaw

Both pages contain advice on how to remove your browsing history, as well as an option to immediately hide the page.