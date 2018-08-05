Police use puppy power as latest recruit develops a nose for solving crime

Twelve-week-old Percy joined the Nottinghamshire Police Dog Section earlier this week and the force is so excited to be able to introduce him.

Percy is a black Springer Spaniel and will be trained up as a sniffer dog.

As you can see from the photos, he loves exploring, taking in the new smells and chewing lots along the way.

He will start his training in about 12 months and the force will keep everyone updated on his journey.

But for now, he’s making the most of chewing anything and everything and being too cute to be told off.