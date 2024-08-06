All nine Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors vow to oppose Misk Hills houses plans

The nine Ashfield Independent councillors in Hucknall have all officially said they will fully oppose plans to build houses on Misk Hills.

Plans were resubmitted last month by Aldergate Property Group for up to 100 dwellings on land off Common Lane in Hucknall – Misk Hills.

These were originally rejected by Ashfield Council last year on the grounds of the harm the development would cause to green belt land.

But now the developers are back to try again and the proposal is available to view at bit.ly/3yjda5A

All Hucknall Ashfield Independents councillors have said they will oppose plans to build on land off Common Lane. Photo: Google

With the Ashfield Independents controlling Ashfield Council, and holding nine of the 10 Hucknall seats, local residents have been demanding the Hucknall councillors publicly oppose to any plans to build on Misk Hills and associated green belt and again vote against the proposals.

And now all nine have said they will.

Speaking on behalf of the Hucknall councillors, Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central on Ashfield Council and Hucknall South on the county council, said: “This new attempt to destroy part of Hucknall’s green belt is being opposed with the same vigour as we opposed it last time.

"It is arrogant by this property group to just tweak their application and resubmit it.

"It shows a complete disregard for the people of Hucknall and our concerns.

"Land off Common Lane and Misk Hills are sacrosanct for Hucknall residents who are rightly concerned about the future of this land.

"The applicant has no interest in Hucknall, they are just there to make money and we feel this is unacceptable.”

The applicants have cited the confusion caused by the previous Conservative Government over housing targets and the increased housing targets brought in by the new Labour Government as the main reason for their application.

They are also likely to highlight the fact Ashfield currently has no local plan in place

Coun Shaw, who represents Hucknall West on both the district and county councils, added: “We need to work together to save this land for future generations.

"We’ve fought together before and will do so again.

"Putting to one side the environmental destruction this application will cause to our green belt, there is absolutely nothing in this application about improving Hucknall’s infrastructure.

"I call on everyone in Hucknall to make their voices heard and object to this application.”