Annesley Woodhouse organisation to get slice of £76m Government funding

The Acacia Centre in Annesley Woodhouse has been awarded funding from the Government’s Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund.

Just before the new year, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport announced that the project would be getting support from the £76m fund, which is part of the £101.5m package that the Chancellor unveiled last year’s Budget, designed to support charities and community organisations throughout England, that are responsible for delivering frontline services.

The Acacia Centre offers multi-purpose rooms and modernised facilities, that can be used for a range of activities, which are put on for local residents and the rooms are made available for their use.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson is delighted to see community organisations getting support from the Government. Photo: Submitted

Lee Anderson (Con), Ashfield MP said: "Charities play a crucial role in our society and protect our most vulnerable.

"Having worked for Citizens Advice Bureau before becoming an MP, I understand first hand the difference they make to people’s lives.”