Another new role for MP and Nottinghamshire County Council leader Ben Bradley

The Conservative MP for Mansfield – who is also Nottinghamshire Council leader – has been elected chairman of the County All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG).

The group aims to consider the issues and challenges faced by county areas and their communities, including areas like Hucknall and Bulwell, and seeks to raise awareness of these matters in Parliament.

In the past few years, the APPG has released influential reports on social mobility, broadband, and public transport in county areas.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP, Nottinghamshire County Council leader and now also chairman of the County All-Party Parliamentary Group.

Coun Bradley said: “I am excited to get started as chairman of the APPG.

"It’s a really important and interesting group for me to be engaged with, particularly due to my unique role as both MP for Mansfield and leader of Nottinghamshire Council.

“I’m looking forward to working with the APPG as we look at how we can focus on local and national issues around things like our devolution plans and social care reforms.

“It’s critical the uncontroversial and pragmatic devolution measures contained in the Levelling & Regeneration Bill get speedy approval and aren’t bogged down with concerns over planning reforms.

“We need to get on and deliver devolution to our counties, and this Bill enables this.

“There’s tons to dig into and it’s another opportunity to tie local decision-making with powers in Whitehall.”

Priorities for the APPG this year include ensuring as many county areas as possible benefit from county devolution deals through supporting the progression of the Levelling Up & Regeneration Bill.

Another priority is ensuring that the forthcoming adult social care reforms have been fully-costed by government and counties receive their fair share of funding.

Coun Tim Oliver, the county councils network chairman, said: “I am delighted that we have such a passionate advocate for county areas elected as the new chairman of the County APPG.