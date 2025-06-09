Applications now open for new Ashfield community grants programme

A new community grants programme offering funding opportunities for charities and organisations in Ashfield is now open for applications.

The funding is for revenue projects in the district and can be used in a variety of ways.

Successful applicants can use the funding for creative projects, to support local groups, increase volunteering opportunities for residents and help towards reducing isolation and support residents with the cost of living.

The available grants hope to foster a sense of community and generate income within Ashfield.

Applications are open now for new community grants from Ashfield Council. Photo: Submitted

Coun Matt Relf (Ash Ind), executive lead member for growth, regeneration and local planning at the council, said: “This grant is a fantastic opportunity for charities and local organisations to support and develop the community in Ashfield in new ways.

“The flexibility of this grant ensures that a range of organisations can benefit from this funding.

"Whether that be creatively, in the field of sports or simply by improving the mental and physical wellbeing of our residents.

“Charities and organisations will have the freedom to grow and develop, stimulating creativity and cohesiveness within our community and helping to work towards our mission of making Ashfield a district that our residents are proud to be a part of.”

The previous UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) Green Activity Grants had successful results.

Support to Shine CIC secured part of the funding and in partnership with ATTFE, planted hundreds of snow drop bulbs at Kings Mill Hospital.

This has helped to brighten up the hospital and provided joy to patients, visitors and staff.

Another successful applicant was the Sutton Ramblers, with funding from the grant, who were able to purchase a brand-new defibrillator.

This life-saving equipment is available for walkers and visitors to ensure their safety on walks.

Discover Ashfield has allocated £90,000 of Ashfield’s portion of the UKSPF for this programme and grants of up to £3,000 or £10,000 are available.

The projects must be delivered before March 31, 2026.

There are three deadlines for applications and funding is allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Deadline one is Monday, June 16, deadline two is Monday, June 30 and deadline three is Monday, July 14.

Charities or organisations who are interested in applying for this grant can contact [email protected] for more information or for an application form.