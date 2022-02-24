Hucknall and Ashfield arts to get a slice of £75m cultural funding from the Government
Ashfield is among 16 districts in the East Midlands that will be placed on a priority list for a slice of £75 million worth of cultural funding as part of the Government’s levelling up drive.
The news comes after Nadine Dorries MP, the culture secretary, announced that by 2025, areas outside London will benefit from a £75 million boost in cultural funding.
Cultural investment outside London via the Arts Council is expected to rise to almost £250 million by 2025 – the equivalent to a 19 per cent increase by the final year of the Spending Review period.
Arts Council England (ACE), which will oversee the distribution of the funds, will see its overall budget increase over the period.
The boost in financial support for will ensure a better distribution of arts funding, help level up the country, and increase accessibility and opportunity in areas which have been culturally under-served in years gone by.
Areas in the East Midlands are part of more than 100 ‘Levelling Up for Culture Places’ which will be targeted and organisations old and new will be encouraged to bid for funding.
Lord Parkinson, arts minister, said: “Everyone should have access to culture, regardless of their background or where in the country they happen to live.
“There is a wealth of untapped creative potential across the East Midlands, and this funding redistribution will help to unlock it.
“We are taking these steps to ensure cultural organisations are given the support they need to engage and inspire more people as we look to level up access to culture across the whole country.”