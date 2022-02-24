Hucknall and Ashfield arts to get a slice of £75m cultural funding from the Government

The news comes after Nadine Dorries MP, the culture secretary, announced that by 2025, areas outside London will benefit from a £75 million boost in cultural funding.

Cultural investment outside London via the Arts Council is expected to rise to almost £250 million by 2025 – the equivalent to a 19 per cent increase by the final year of the Spending Review period.

Arts Council England (ACE), which will oversee the distribution of the funds, will see its overall budget increase over the period.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries MP announced the funding this week. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The boost in financial support for will ensure a better distribution of arts funding, help level up the country, and increase accessibility and opportunity in areas which have been culturally under-served in years gone by.

Areas in the East Midlands are part of more than 100 ‘Levelling Up for Culture Places’ which will be targeted and organisations old and new will be encouraged to bid for funding.

Lord Parkinson, arts minister, said: “Everyone should have access to culture, regardless of their background or where in the country they happen to live.

“There is a wealth of untapped creative potential across the East Midlands, and this funding redistribution will help to unlock it.