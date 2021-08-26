Ashfield among deprived areas facing being 'locked out' of levelling up funding, warns Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has identified the district, along with eight other locations, that it says will not gain from the £4.8 billion cash, according to a report released this week.

Neighbouring Bolsover, along with North East Derbyshire, South Derbyshire, Amber Valley, Corby, South Holland, West Lindsey, and Melton were also identified as ‘lower priority’.

The Salvation Army says these areas are the ones most needing the ‘highest level of support to reverse spiralling, economic decline’.

Towns like Hucknall will miss out if Ashfield doesn't get levelling up funding

The report, entitled ‘Understanding People, Understanding Places’, is the biggest social mapping exercise in The Salvation Army’s recent history.

It analyses how and where to invest funding to help communities tackle poverty.

The findings suggest that while coastal and rural areas feature some of the highest levels of deprivation, the East Midland areas are most likely to miss out on the investment.

The church and charity warns that unless the Government ‘rethinks’ its levelling up agenda, entire communities will be ‘left behind, spiralling into further poverty, damaging thousands of lives’.

The charity found that the Government prioritised 93 areas with access to Levelling Up funds, and identifies a further 45 in ‘urgent need’ of investment.

But The Salvation Army report analysed local labour markets, highlighting how zero hours contracts, seasonal employment and shrinking traditional industries preventing people from finding stable and skilled employment.

Lack of access to childcare was a key barrier to finding work and it highlighted ‘a disproportional amount of funding’ could be spent on roads and bridges, rather than helping people access employment.