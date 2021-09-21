Ashfield District Council leader Jason Zadzony is aiming to be promptly ‘back to full speed’

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind) said earlier this month that he was taking a step back from parts of his role to concentrate on his health.

He spoke out after chairing the latest council cabinet meeting, insisting he will be ‘back in charge fully’ once he has recovered.

He emailed all councillors asking them to contact relevant cabinet members with their concerns as he delegates some of his work to the cabinet to ease work pressures.

Coun Jason Zadrozny

However, he insisted he is still ‘entirely running the council’.

He said: “It’s fairly simple, I’m a bit unwell at the moment and I just needed to take a bit of time to concentrate on that.

“I’m entirely running the council still, but while I’ve got some health concerns, I’m delegating a fair bit more.

“I wrote to all councillors earlier this month asking them to contact the relevant cabinet member, rather than coming to me for every little thing.

“I think (me stepping down) is wishful thinking from some of the opposition, but no, I am here and as soon as I’m back on full form they’ll know I’m back in charge fully.”

Coun Zadrozny will also be in attendance at the full council meeting on Thursday, September 23, as well as the Nottinghamshire County Council meeting on the same day.