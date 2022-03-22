Ashfield District Council's Big Spring Clean is back in Hucknall from this weekend

Residents are again invited to dispose of an extra bag of household waste put out with their regular bin collection for a week from Saturday, March 26.

People can also take advantage of flying skips (bin lorries) to dispose of excess waste and small bulky items.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “Following the success of the last four years, we are proud to launch our even bigger spring clean this year.

The Ashfield Big Spring Clean is back in Hucknall this weekend

"If you can get your waste to us, we’ll collect it. The council is also changing the way we offer free bulky waste collections. We are now offering one free bulky waste collection of up to three items for all residents, with the opportunity to use the service throughout the year.”

Coun Samantha Deakin (Ash Ind), portfolio holder for parks, town centres and neighbourhood services, added: “Rather than just being able to book a free bulky waste collection during the spring clean, residents can book a free collection based on where they live.

"The free service will be offered on a month by month basis. People now have four opportunities to access a free collection during the year.

“Throughout the big spring clean, local community groups, schools and volunteers will be out litter picking .

"The council is committed to making Ashfield a cleaner place to live, work and visit."

More details on the Big Spring Clean, and flying skip locations can be found here.