Bestwood Village voters back under Labour banner as Michael Payne wins Gedling seat
Up until 2019, Gedling – which includes Bestwood Village – had been Labour for more than 20 years before the Tories won it last time as part of the ‘get Brexit done’ Conservative wave that swept across the country.
But there was no repeat this time as Mr Payne polled 23,278 votes to decisively take the seat with a majority of huge majority of more than 11,000.
Mr Randall polled 11,397 in second place with Simon Christy of Reform in third with 8,211 votes.
Mr Payne posted on X: “It’s the honour of my life to be elected as Member of Parliament for Gedling – my home town.
"Thank you to everyone who put their trust in me. I promise to work hard for every person and every community here in Gedling.
"I can’t wait to get to work for you!”
Gedling result:
Michael Payne (Lab) – 23,278
Tom Randall (Con) – 11,397
Simon Christy (Reform) – 8,211
Dominic Berry (Green) – 3,122
Tad Jones (Lib Dem) – 2,473
Irenea Marriott (Ind) – 241
