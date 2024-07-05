Bestwood Village voters back under Labour banner as Michael Payne wins Gedling seat

By John Smith
Published 5th Jul 2024, 04:30 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 04:44 BST
Michael Payne and Labour supporters celebrate victory in Gedling. Photo: OtherMichael Payne and Labour supporters celebrate victory in Gedling. Photo: Other
Michael Payne and Labour supporters celebrate victory in Gedling. Photo: Other
One of the less surprising Labour wins came in Gedling where Michael Payne comfortably regained the seat from Conservative Tom Randall.

Up until 2019, Gedling – which includes Bestwood Village – had been Labour for more than 20 years before the Tories won it last time as part of the ‘get Brexit done’ Conservative wave that swept across the country.

But there was no repeat this time as Mr Payne polled 23,278 votes to decisively take the seat with a majority of huge majority of more than 11,000.

Mr Randall polled 11,397 in second place with Simon Christy of Reform in third with 8,211 votes.

Mr Payne posted on X: “It’s the honour of my life to be elected as Member of Parliament for Gedling – my home town.

"Thank you to everyone who put their trust in me. I promise to work hard for every person and every community here in Gedling.

"I can’t wait to get to work for you!”

Gedling result:

Michael Payne (Lab) – 23,278

Tom Randall (Con) – 11,397

Simon Christy (Reform) – 8,211

Dominic Berry (Green) – 3,122

Tad Jones (Lib Dem) – 2,473

Irenea Marriott (Ind) – 241

