Ashfield District Council said it was aware of faults with three of the machines at Piggins Croft car park and the decision has now been taken to take all machines out of service until the problems can be fixed.

It means that, for a little while longer, drivers can park for free all day.

However, wardens will still be patrolling the area and issuing fines for poor, or illegal parking.

The ticket machines at Piggins Croft car park are currently out of order

Coun Jim Blagden (Ash Ind) who represents Hucknall Central, said “We are aware that three of the ticket machines in Piggins Croft car park, Hucknall, have broken over the weekend.

"We appreciate the inconvenience this has caused visitors to the town centre and so we have taken the decision to bag up all four parking machines until they can be fixed.

"There are also notices attached to the machines informing residents that a ticket is not required whilst the machines are out of order.

"The traffic wardens are also aware, however, they can still issue fines for parking contraventions such as parking outside of white lines and or inappropriate use of disabled parking bays.

"We are working closely with the manufacturer to arrange the repairs to the machines as quickly as possible.

“We want to welcome residents back into our town centres and to encourage them to shop small this summer.