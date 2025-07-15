Bulwell councillor - and deputy leader - hails 'massive improvement’ in Nottingham City Council finances

There has been a ‘massive improvement’ in Nottingham City Council’s finances, its finance chief says.

The Labour-led authority, which declared itself effectively bankrupt in November 2023, says it has managed to underspend by more than £33m in the previous financial year, which ended on March 31.

Coun Ethan Radford (Lab), the council’s executive member for finance and its deputy leader, who represents Bulwell on the authority, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the figures are ‘an indicator of a healthy financial position’.

The improved financial position comes as a result of underused Exceptional Financial Support (EFS), an accounting mechanism that allows the council to sell off property and land to help fund day-to-day running costs.

Coun Ethan Radford has hailed a 'massive improvement' in Nottingham City Council's finances. Photo: Submitted

Coun Radford said the council had asked for permission to use £41m in asset sales to help balance the budget last year – however, only £7.7m was needed.

This means the authority has just over £33.2m extra left over.

Coun Radford said: “We are currently reliant on EFS, which is permission from the Government to sell assets for covering costs.

“So in our last budget the figure included £41m of EFS, but we have actually only used £7m of it.

“Essentially if you were to translate that into layman’s terms, your bank gave you an overdraft of £41m – and you counted all of that because you thought you would need it to balance the budget – when in actual fact, because of the measures we took and some help from the Government with a more favourable settlement, we only used £7m of that £41m.

“We’ve sold those assets so we have that money, but because we only used £7m of it we now have quite a healthy capital programme.

"So we would not need to borrow – we would have those asset sales that we can now dip into to spend on capital projects.

“It is an indicator of a healthy financial position.

"If you were to ask why did you think you needed £41m but you actually only used £7m, it is because we have a much firmer grip on finances now, we have a much firmer idea on the demand on services and the growth within those services we are going to need to put in.

“That, coupled with fairer funding from the Government, really takes the edge off and gives you room for manoeuvre.

“But we absolutely need to be off EFS and we shouldn’t be in a position where we are using it.

“We are certainly in a world where we are moving away from it, but considering last year we though we’d need to use all £41m of it, but we ended up only needing £7m, it is a massive improvement.”

The 2024-25 budget also included savings of £42.3m, of which the council says £35.9m was achieved.

While the overall position is more positive, some departments continue to experience significant pressures.

The adults and public health department reported a £5.4m overspend, after millions of pounds in savings failed to be delivered.

And an overspend of £383,000 has been reported in markets, relating to reduced income from a reduction in stallholders at Victoria Centre Market.

The council will also be writing off £2.6m in outstanding loans and invoices from the collapse of the Nottingham Castle Trust in November 2022.