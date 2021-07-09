Bulwell councillor backs free school meals vouchers and holiday clubs for the summer

A total of £1.3 million is being made available to provide supermarket e-vouchers of £15 a week over the summer holidays.

These will go to each child eligible for free school meals.

The voucher funding comes from the Government’s Covid local support grant, which has now been extended until September 30.

Coun Eunice Campbell-Clark

The council has also secured £1.8 million from the Government’s holiday acitivities and food programme, which will be used to provide holiday activity clubs to pupils who are eligible for free school meals this summer.

Parents can book places by clicking here toe the list of clubs and the contact details of the groups organising these and taking bookings for places.

Coun Eunice Campbell-Clark, member for Bulwell Forest and portfolio holder for schools, said: “The pandemic has been a testing time for us all, especially for those facing financial pressures, so I am pleased we have been able to help so many families so far and we can continue to support them with the cost of food during the summer holidays.

“We know that some children won’t benefit from expensive holidays this summer, so these holiday clubs will help to provide fun and enriching activities for Nottingham’s children.

"We’ve got lots of great holiday club providers on board – from small community groups to big well-known names like Nottingham Forest Community Trust, Trent Bridge Community Trust and Nottingham Playhouse.