Bulwell councillor confirms Nottingham City Council is considering letting out mothballed floors at HQ to raise cash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Back in 2022, the Labour-run authority said it was closing a number of floors in its Loxley House headquarters in Station Street as part of cost-saving measures.
Floors three and four have since been mothballed as a way to save around £200,000 per year in running costs.
But now council deputy leader Coun Ethan Radford (Lab), who represents Bulwell, said options to open up the mothballed floors to third parties were being looked at.
The subject arose during a full council meeting on May 20, when members of the Nottingham Independents and Independent councillor Andrew Rule questioned what the long-term plans were for the vacant floorspace.
Coun Rule said: “Now the third and fourth floor of Loxley House have been mothballed, will the portfolio holder confirm what the long-term plan is for this now dead space and has it resulted in a holding cost to the council?”
Coun Radford replied: “Closing floors three and four of Loxley House were taken forward to reduce the running costs associated with the building, with the aim of achieving £200,000 annual savings.
“I can tell you we are currently considering options to let out the floors to third party occupiers.”
Rent prices for the space were not discussed.
The council declared effective bankruptcy last November and its budget for 2023-24 had a £23m gap – with another gap of £53m predicted for the coming 12 months.