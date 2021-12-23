Bulwell councillor praises city council’s £90,000 boost to support ‘vital’ work of city food banks

Nottingham City Council has allocated the money from the Household Support Fund to help vulnerable residents and families put food on the table.

The fund has already been used in Nottingham to provide food vouchers for children who normally receive free school meals, supermarket vouchers for families and money towards energy bills through the Warm Homes Hub.

The city has an established network of food banks, social eating projects, church and faith groups, welfare rights support, citizens advice and community and voluntary organisations to support people in need.

Coun Eunice Campbell-Clark has welcomed the city council's funding support for food banks

Counr Eunice Campbell-Clark (Lab), who represents Bulwell Forest and is portfolio holder for leisure, culture and schools, said: “We know that people locally are struggling with the cost of living and more began using food banks during the pandemic.

"Now food and energy bills are continuing to rise and universal credit has been cut.

“We’re delighted to be able to make this donation of nearly £90,000 to support the vital work done by food banks in Nottingham.

"They sit in the heart of the communities they support, and we’re aware how valued they are by those who use them.

“Public donations would also be hugely appreciated to provide a boost to these organisations through this challenging time.

"This enables them to reach those most in need in our city.”